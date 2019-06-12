Siddarthsrinivas June 12 2019, 6.15 pm June 12 2019, 6.15 pm

The pretty and talented Taapsee Pannu is getting ready for her Tamil comeback with Game Over, which is set for a worldwide release on the 14th of June in three Indian languages. It was primarily rolled out as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, but the film got the interest of director Anurag Kashyap, who decided to release it in Hindi as well. Interestingly, Game Over is a home invasion thriller that will largely believe in its atmospheric setting. According to a birdie in the industry, the film will have only about 25 minutes of dialogues, with the rest of the narration plainly taking place through the mood and the sound effects.

For her role of a physically challenged woman in the film, Taapsee had to undergo hours of prosthetic makeup. Speaking about it, she said “Even in my lunch hours, my legs would be tied up. There was a heavy cast which had to be put on, and it took about half an hour to wear. Every day, I shot for 12 to 15 hours with the cast on.”

Taapsee also said that she had to go on a holiday after the shoot, to unwind herself from the mood that she had set into while shooting for the film. “I forced myself to be around people. I went back to Mumbai and stayed over at my friend’s place. As the film has me playing a lonely woman, I always surrounded myself with a lot of people whenever I got the chance. I even went on a holiday for a week,” she said.