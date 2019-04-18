Siddarthsrinivas April 18 2019, 4.33 pm April 18 2019, 4.33 pm

Age is just a number for the gorgeous Tabu, who grabbed a huge load of praise for her recent outing Andhadhun, in which she essayed a negative role with ease. As she waits for the release of her Bollywood rom-com De De Pyaar De in which she plays Ajay Devgn’s ex-wife, Tabu has seemingly marked her big Tollywood comeback with two interesting films which are in the pipeline. While it is already being said that Tabu will be playing an important role in Allu Arjun’s next which is to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas, reports have come up saying that she is also set to place her foot into Rana Daggubati’s next film Virata Parvam 1992.

Directed by Venu Udugala of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame, Virata Parvam 1992 is supposedly a big-budgeted period drama that will also feature Sai Pallavi as the lead heroine. A source close to the unit tells us, “Initially, actress Vijayshanti was approached for a role in the film, but she later walked out of the project, citing her commitments in the political field. As a result, the makers have approached Tabu who is just about to make her way into the project.”

Tabu on the verge of signing two Telugu biggies!

An official announcement with the entire list of the cast and the crew will soon be made by the producers. The shoot for the film is expected to go on floors in a month’s time, as Rana is about to complete his other commitments which he already has in hand.