Tabu to make her Tollywood comeback with Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas film?

Tabu is one of the most sensational actresses of her time. She has not only wowed her fans with her Hindi films but she has also created magic in the several Tamil and Telugu movies she has acted in. The actress has worked with actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and some more big names. Now, the latest that is being heard is that she will be seen in Allu Arjun’s next! Yes, you heard that right, if reports are anything to go by, Tabu is all set to make a comeback in Tollywood after 11 years.

It is already known that Allu Arjun will be seen in a Trivikram Srinivas directorial next, which is rumoured to be titled Nanna Nenu. Rumour mills are going abuzz that Tabu has been approached to play Allu Arjun’s mother in this film. The film apparently revolves around a father-son relationship. Tabu has acted in many Telugu blockbusters such as Coolie No 1, Prema Desam, Sisindri, Aavida Maa Aavide, Chennakesava Reddy, etc. Well, if she does say yes to the film, her fans will have a blast knowing she is making a comeback!

Coming back to the film, it will be produced by Haarika Haasine Creations and Geetha Arts. Thaman will provide the music and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. This film marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Trivikram, the first two being Julai and S/o Satyamurthy. Bunny will also next start shooting for Sukumar’s directorial which is being touted to be a love story. Stay tuned for further updates!