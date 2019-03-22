image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Tabu to make her Tollywood comeback with Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas film?

Regional

Tabu to make her Tollywood comeback with Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas film?

Tabu has acted in many Telugu blockbusters such as Coolie No 1, Prema Desam, Sisindri, Aavida Maa Aavide, Chennakesava Reddy

back
Allu ArjunNanna NenuTabuTrending In SouthTRIVIKRAM SRINIVAS
nextVijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment will now release on April 5

within