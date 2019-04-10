Talented Indhuja joins the cast of Vijay’s next with director Atlee

Lmk April 10 2019, 2.35 pm April 10 2019, 2.35 pm

Young actress Indhuja has made a mark for herself in Kollywood as an actress of substance. She has done well in films such as Meyaadha Maan, Mercury, 60 Vayathu Maaniram and the recent Boomerang. She will be seen next as Arya’s pair in director Santhakumar’s Magamuni. She was earlier touted to be a part of 'Thalapathy 63' and the news first broke out a couple of months back, before the film even went on the shooting floors. A popular news daily has confirmed her presence in the film on Wednesday, and also reported that she would be sporting a "different hair style". She is expected to play a footballer in the film.

This is a huge break indeed for Indhuja and her talent would be seen by a huge audience base, thanks to the presence of huge stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara and of course director Atlee and producers AGS. In a recent interview to us, Indhuja had said that she sees any role, be it a support part or a lead heroine role, as just a ‘character’. With a meaty character in 'Thalapathy 63', her career has received a major shot in the arm. When we contacted the actress, her associate neither confirmed nor denied the news. “Yes, the news is out but we can’t comment any further on that. Please wait for the production house’s official statement”, he said.

'Thalapathy 63' is currently being shot in a grand football stadium set that has been put up at EVP Film City in the outskirts of Chennai. The team intends to shoot there for about 50 days. This set has been meticulously put up by production designer Muthuraj.