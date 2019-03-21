Tamannaah bags her first solo female lead film in Tamil

Tamannaah recently won a lot of critical acclaim for her performance in Kanne Kalaimaane. Though the film was a failure at the box office, it will most certainly be a milestone outing for the fair and lovely actress when it comes to her performing capabilities. The actress also notched a huge commercial blockbuster F2 (Telugu) earlier in the year. Tamannaah has a bunch of other films in Tamil and Telugu such as Devi 2, That is Mahalakshmi (the Telugu remake of Queen) and also a couple of films lined up with Vishal. She is also part of the Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Apart from all these, a new film of Tamannaah is also in the offing. The promising director of Adhe Kangal, which was a box office hit in 2017, Rohin Venkatesan is set to make a horror comedy with Tamannaah as the solo lead. She will seemingly have no love interest in this film which will have many popular comedians such as Yogi Babu, Muniskanth Ramadoss and Mansoor Ali Khan to give her company. Ghibran will take care of the music, just like he did in Adhe Kangal.

It must be noted that Devi 2 is also a horror comedy but Prabhu Deva is the male lead in that film. In this upcoming film, ‘Tammu' will be the hero and heroine rolled into one. It will be her first exclusive female-centric film in Tamil. We wish her the best in this brave new endeavor. More details about this film will be officially announced next month.