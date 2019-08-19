In Com Staff August 19 2019, 11.08 am August 19 2019, 11.08 am

Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most loved and sought-after actresses of recent times. She has a host of films coming up and is always busy with her several ongoing projects. While she has been the talk of the town for her next - Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, her film Petromax has also intrigued many. It is known that the actress and the horror genre go hand-in-hand. People have loved seeing her acting in this genre and she also carefully chooses them. Now, reports state that the actress is set to make her Malayalam debut with a horror-comedy film! According to the buzz, the film has been titled Central Jayile Pretham.

For a long time now, Tamannaah’s fans were wondering whether she will be stepping into Mollywood or not. Now it looks like all their wishes have been answered! Reports have been doing the rounds that the actress will be playing the lead role in the upcoming Malayalam horror-comedy. This film is being directed by Sandhya Mohan of Mr Marumakan fame. Reports state that the film will be based in the Central Jail and will have a horror twist added to it. Director Sandhya Mohan has written the story of this film and Amal K Joby is penning the screenplay and dialogues for this project. The film is being produced by Indian Arts Studio and it is said to have actors from both Mollywood and Kollyood playing some pivotal roles.