Tamannaah in talks for Anando Brahma remake in Tamil!

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 1.39 pm April 11 2019, 1.39 pm

Last year saw director Mahi V Raghav deliver a super hit with his small budget film, titled Anando Brahma, with Taapsee in the lead. This horror comedy was a huge hit among the audiences and Taapsee was heavily praised for her acting in the film. This was the director’s second film and one can say he almost struck gold with it. He had earlier informed that talks were on for the remaking of Anando Brahma. Now, the latest that we hear is that Tamannaah is in talks for the Tamil remake of this film!

According to our source, “Since Anando Brahma was a huge success, remakes are being thought of in several languages. Makers of the Tamil remake are in talks with Tamannaah for this remake as she has had some successful horror outings. The actress is yet to give her nod and an official confirmation will be given as soon as she signs the dotted lines.” It is not yet known who will be helming the Tamil remake of this film. Director Raghav was quoted as saying that he has been approached for the remake from all the southern languages and Bollywood as well. In fact, the director has expressed interest in helming the Hindi remake too.

Well, if Tamannaah does give her nod to this film, she will once again venture into the horror genre which has proved very good for her in the past few outings! Produced by 70 mm Entertainments, apart from Taapsee, Anando Brahma also starred Vennela Kishore, Shakalaka Shankar, Srinivas Reddy and Tagubothu Ramesh.