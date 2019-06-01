Lmk June 01 2019, 7.32 pm June 01 2019, 7.32 pm

Pretty woman, Tamannaah, is getting good reviews for her performance in the just-released horror comedy entertainer Devi 2, co-starring Prabhu Deva and directed by Vijay. She plays a homely wife (and also the titular character) who earnestly and desperately tries to help her husband who is possessed by 2 ghosts. Tamannaah is seen in elegant sarees throughout and carries the homely look very well. In the chartbuster ‘Ready Ready’ song, she unveils her glamour quotient and dancing skills. Devi 2 is bound to appeal to the family audience and kids who look to have a jolly good time in theatres without expending too much of their thought and attention. Tamannaah continues to make her mark in Kollywood despite being in the industry for so many years. Her longevity is remarkable!

In a recent interview to promote Devi 2, Tamannaah was asked about the one film that she regrets not doing despite being offered it in the first place. She picked the Prabhas - Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mr Perfect. “I was offered Kajal’s role but couldn’t do it. I still tell director Dasarath sir, who made my first Telugu film, that I badly missed Mr Perfect. It was a lovely film with great songs”, said Tamannaah without any inhibitions.

It must be noted that Tamannaah and Kajal have come across as really good friends in recent times. The two have been spotted together at many events and definitely do share a mutual admiration society. They prove that two top contemporary actresses can surely be good friends.