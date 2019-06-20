In Com Staff June 20 2019, 9.11 pm June 20 2019, 9.11 pm

Milky beauty Tamannaah entered movies in her teens and has had a very eventful career so far. Having started out in 2005, she has worked in over 60 movies in her career, including quite a number of cameo appearances in movies. Tamannaah has acted in many languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi. Very recently, she was seen in the Tamil horror comedy Devi 2, which also had a Telugu version released as Abhinetri 2. She starred alongside Prabhu Deva in this sequel to Devi, which was also made in Telugu as Abhinetri. Following this, Tamannaah was again seen alongside Prabhu Deva in the Hindi movie Khamoshi, which was directed by Chakri Toleti. This is the Hindi remake of the upcoming Tamil movie Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which has Nayanthara in the lead. Now, we have news that Tamannaah has signed up for another horror comedy movie!

It has come to light that Tamannaah will be playing the female lead in the upcoming Telugu horror movie Raju Gari Gadhi 3, which is to be directed by Ohmkar. This third movie in the Raju Gari Gadhi franchise will have Ohmkar's brother Ashwin Babu playing the male lead. The movie went on floors with a pooja, today. Tollywood veterans Dil Raju and Alok Jain graced the pooja with their presence and launched the movie. Regular shooting for this movie will begin from tomorrow. Ohmkar has earlier directed the horror comedy Raju Gari Gadhi, which starred Ashwin Babu and Dhanya Balakrishna in the lead and released in 2015. This movie's sequel - Raju Gari Gadhi 2, was also directed by Ohmkar and again had Ashwin Babu in the lead but he was joined by top stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha Akkineni.