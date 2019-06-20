Milky beauty Tamannaah entered movies in her teens and has had a very eventful career so far. Having started out in 2005, she has worked in over 60 movies in her career, including quite a number of cameo appearances in movies. Tamannaah has acted in many languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi. Very recently, she was seen in the Tamil horror comedy Devi 2, which also had a Telugu version released as Abhinetri 2. She starred alongside Prabhu Deva in this sequel to Devi, which was also made in Telugu as Abhinetri. Following this, Tamannaah was again seen alongside Prabhu Deva in the Hindi movie Khamoshi, which was directed by Chakri Toleti. This is the Hindi remake of the upcoming Tamil movie Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which has Nayanthara in the lead. Now, we have news that Tamannaah has signed up for another horror comedy movie!
It has come to light that Tamannaah will be playing the female lead in the upcoming Telugu horror movie Raju Gari Gadhi 3, which is to be directed by Ohmkar. This third movie in the Raju Gari Gadhi franchise will have Ohmkar's brother Ashwin Babu playing the male lead. The movie went on floors with a pooja, today. Tollywood veterans Dil Raju and Alok Jain graced the pooja with their presence and launched the movie. Regular shooting for this movie will begin from tomorrow. Ohmkar has earlier directed the horror comedy Raju Gari Gadhi, which starred Ashwin Babu and Dhanya Balakrishna in the lead and released in 2015. This movie's sequel - Raju Gari Gadhi 2, was also directed by Ohmkar and again had Ashwin Babu in the lead but he was joined by top stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha Akkineni.
We hear that Raju Gari Gadhi 3 will also be produced by Ohmkar's OAK Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. This movie will have dialogues by acclaimed writer Burra Sai Madhav and cinematography by Chota K Naidu. Urvashi, Brahmaji, Ali, Hari Teja, Prabhas Sreenu and Ajay Ghosh will be a part of the supporting cast. Gowtham Raju will be in charge of this movie's editing. Meanwhile, Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her That is Mahalakshmi, which is the Telugu remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Queen. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will have an ensemble cast including Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi. Tamannaah also has the remake of Anando Brahma and an as yet untitled movie with director Sundar C, in Tamil. This year seems to be shaping up pretty well for the lovely Tamannaah!