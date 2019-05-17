Tamannaah to dance with Chiranjeevi for the first time in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 7.06 pm May 17 2019, 7.06 pm

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming magnum opus directed by Surendhar Reddy, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. This film is produced by the actor’s son Ram Charan for his Konidela Production Company. The film is about the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who hailed from the Rayalaseema region. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of a stellar cast in the form of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Brahmaji, and many others. The shooting for the film began in December 2017 and is getting wrapped up soon.

We had also mentioned that Anushka Shetty is doing an important cameo in the film and that her role would be very integral to the storyline. We now have details on one of the lady leads of the film, Tamannaah. Our sources reveal that the svelte beauty will be shaking a leg with Chiranjeevi. They say, “The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be shooting a song sequence in Annapurna Studios, which will involve Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah." This is the first time that Tamannaah will be featuring with Chiranjeevi and that too in a dance sequence.

As regards the shooting update, the makers are right now shooting at the Ramoji Rao Film City, in Hyderabad. After this, they will be moving to the Vikarabad forests to can important sequences. Once they are back, they are planning to shoot the song sequence between Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah at Annapurna Studios. When it comes to the technical departments of Sye Narasimha Reddy, Amit Trivedi is composing the music while National Award winning editor Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the chops. Randy Rathnavelu is handling the camera in this film. Made at a whopping budget of Rs 250 crores, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is aiming to hit the screens for Dussehra 2019.