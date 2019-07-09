In Com Staff July 09 2019, 9.26 pm July 09 2019, 9.26 pm

A day after they published a circular that was widely seen as an attempt to gag movie reviewers, the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council on Tuesday retracted the circular in question, following a 'peace meeting' with journalists. On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council issued an official notice announcing major changes in the accepted film promotion strategies. For one, they had decided to do away with the practice of giving 'gifts' to the media persons who attended promotional events and preview screenings. This was expected to bring down the marketing costs for the producers.

The part of the circular that attracted flak essentially sought to ban media persons who posted harsh reviews on movies or were critical about actors. 'Harsh' members of the media were to be banned from attending all film-related events and the TFPC also 'reserved the right to legal action as it deemed fit'. Copies of the document were circulated widely on social media and journalists soon began calling this a regressive move.

Even as a rift seemed to be forming, some members of both groups arranged for a talk, and the TFPC members reportedly met with journalists and reviewers on Tuesday. The move to restrict reviewers were dropped following this. However, the reviewers have also promised to treat all movies - big or small - as equal. Earlier, some members of the Producers Council had been against the move saying it would affect the small budget films while big-budget movies featuring stars like Rajinikanth or Vijay remain unaffected. Small budget movies often have crafted strategies and depend on earning a good name in the first week after release. A rift with the media would have affected the small films rather than the big-budget movies.