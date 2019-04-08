Tamil Nadu Box Office: Natpe Thunai grabs the third spot behind Viswasam and Petta

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 8.36 pm April 08 2019, 8.36 pm

Natpe Thunai has come out with a handsome opening weekend total, next only to Viswasam and Petta, in Tamil Nadu. This Hiphop Tamizha Adhi starrer has managed to impress the young crowd in a big way. The hockey angle in the film and the politician role played by Karu Palaniappan are also big talking points. The daily breakup of the film’s Tamil Nadu opening weekend gross is as follows:

Day 1- 2.74 crore

Day 2 - 2.42 crore

Day 3 - 3.2 crore

Day 4 - 3.4 crore

4-days total Tamil Nadu gross - 11.76 crore

The other new releases such as Kuppathu Raja and Uriyadi 2 were nowhere near the levels of Natpe Thunai, and it was a one-man show by Adhi at the Tamil Nadu box office. To have opened better than many star-centric films, such as Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven, Dev, Airaa and Super Deluxe, which have released this year so far, is a big achievement indeed for the 2-film old hero. The decision to release the film on a Thursday has also paid off well for the Natpe Thunai team; distributors Screen Scene have notched back to back successes after Thadam.

Adhi and the other young actors who acted in Natpe Thunai are on a state-wide tour of theaters screening their film. They have booked a bus for this purpose and are having fun enjoying their heady success. This coming weekend will see the next set of releases such as Watchman and Gangs of Madras; RK Nagar and Kee are also in the running to release on April 12th. Natpe Thunai has a lot of competition ahead!