Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film!

The menace posed by infamous piracy site Tamilrockers to the film industry cannot be described in mere words. Ever since the internet boomed, this site has been in existence and they’ve only grown in popularity over the years. They are notorious for leaking new releases very soon after their release in theaters. There have been instances where films (like Vijay Deverakonda’s recent hit Taxiwaala) have been leaked on Tamilrockers even before the theatrical release. Netizens don’t have any qualms in posting openly on social media that they would see new releases asap on Tamilrockers, and that a visit to the theatre isn’t required.

The latest high profile victim of the piracy menace is Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi which opened in theatres worldwide today, with premiere shows in the US on Wednesday. Tamilrockers already carries a copy of Maharshi and it’s being seen by thousands of online viewers. Though the film has taken a big opening at the box office in all release centres, the impact of this pirated copy will surely be felt in the coming days.

Anti Piracy team blocked/reported a lot of tweets that had video content. Please don’t post the videos and kill the excitement for others. #Maharshi #MaharshiDay — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 8, 2019

The Maharshi PR team is taking steps to tackle piracy but somehow Tamilrockers is something that even the best minds in the industry aren’t able to stop. Tamil actor Vishal had famously stated that he would make sure that the people responsible for this site would be put behind bars and that piracy would be eradicated from the film industry, systematically. But there is no action in that front, and the site continues to be a menace to the film industry.