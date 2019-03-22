Tamizh Padam director CS Amudhan mocks the upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi

The upcoming Bollywood movie PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, is being much expected. The trailer of the same was recently released and came in for mixed response from the public. Directed by Omung Kumar and is jointly produced by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Archana Manish under the Legend Global Studio and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures banners! At a runtime of 2 minutes and 36 seconds, the trailer shows the rise of a man from being a tea seller to becoming the most powerful politician in India. Specifically, the reviews for this trailer from within the industry have been very polarised.

Recently, actor Siddharth had made caustic remarks on the trailer and now we have another person from within the industry, slamming it. Director CS Amudhan made a huge splash with his debut movie Thamizh Padam, touted to be the first spoof movie ever in Tamil cinema. He followed it up with a sequel - Tamizh Padam 2, which was yet another spoof and released in 2018. Industry analyst Taran Adarsh posted the trailer of PM Narendra Modi on his Twitter page and replying to this post, CS Amudhan tagged his Thamizh Padam producer Sashikanth and mentioned that he might have found the director for his next installment of the Tamizh Padam series - Tamizh Padam 3, as even he could not do any better than this. This sly dig indicates that the movie's trailer depicts a larger-than-life, exaggerated version of actual events.

Siddharth's sarcastic tweets also made fun of the trailer's exaggerated views on real-life events and he also questioned the authenticity in the recently upcoming biographies.

#PMNarendraModiTrailer does not show how #Modiji won India's Independence by single handedly wiping out the British Empire. Looks like another cheap trick by the sickular, libtard, commie, naxals and of course that Nehru. #IstandwithModi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 21, 2019

Sashikanth produced both the Tamizh Padam movies under his Y Not Studios banner. PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Kishori Shahane, Zarina Wahab and a host of other actors. This movie has cinematography by Santosh Sivan, music by Hitesh Modak, Ajay-Atul and Amit Trivedi, with editing by Aarti Bajaj. With such polarised opinions going around for the trailer itself, the movie releasing on April 5th is sure to generate far more... Stay tuned for further updates...