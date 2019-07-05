In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.20 pm July 05 2019, 5.20 pm

Raju Gari Gadhi is a Telugu horror comedy film that was released in the year 2015. Directed by Omkar and produced by Varahi Chalana Chithram, AK Entertainments, and OAK Entertainments, the film featured Ashwin Babu, Dhanya Balakrishnan, and others. The film had received fairly decent feedback which led the director to make its second part in the year 2017, featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha in the lead. The makers recently announced the third part of the film and the film’s pooja was attended by hero Ashwin and heroine Tamannaah among others. But Tamannaah has reportedly walked out of the film and the makers have roped in Kajal Aggarwal in her place.

There are various versions to Tamannaah leaving the project. One theory says that she had creative differences with director Omkar, which led to her exit. “Tamannaah found that the character of Ashwin had more prominence and felt that Omkar was only trying to promote his brother. That’s why she left the project, although she attended the pooja and shared pictures of her attending the event on her social media page.” It is also said that the makers tried to explain their position and convince Tamannaah but the actress was not satisfied.

Another theory claims that the milky beauty had signed up a Hindi film and that was the reason she could not accommodate her dates for Raju Gari Gadhi 3. Whatever be the case, it looks like Tamannaah is definitely not featuring in RGG 3 and the makers have approached Kajal Aggarwal for this role. The actress is also said to have liked the script and would soon start shooting for this film. Kajal Aggarwal has some interesting projects in hand like Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Queen. She is also said to feature in a cross-over Hollywood film, which is touted to be a big budget bilingual in English and Telugu, under Vishnu Manchu’s production banner VMR Entertainment. Apparently, Kajal will have a unique character in this film. Stay tuned for updates...