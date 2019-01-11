Tapsee Pannu’s shocking revelation about being termed UNLUCKY is not the only thing wrong in movie business

Bollywood heroines have often complained about being treated like substandard human beings in comparison to their male counterparts. While times may have changed and the actresses are finding a voice and more projects where they’re not just glam dolls, there’s still a long way to go. There’s no point bringing in the Me Too movement that saw a natural death with no proper stand against the miscreants or strong support for the victims, but the entertainment fraternity is going wrong in so many more ways. Tapsee Pannu has tasted success with some solid author-backed roles like Manmarziyaan, Baby, Pink. The actress did, however, make a shocking revelation about how she was labelled unlucky when movies failed to do well in the initial phase of her career. Tapsee said during a recent interaction, “I was the typical heroine who was doing three-four songs in the films and a few scenes but not important roles. Still, I was bearing the brunt of being the unlucky charm as they thought that it was me who is making these films flop back to back.”

The Mulk actor also got offended when she was questioned about her decision to work in a movie like Judwaa 2. Tapsee wondered why such questions are not directed to the Sanju team? Forget about another movie, nobody would ever quiz Varun Dhawan about Judwaa 2. The actor would be hailed for balancing masala movies with content driven cinema. This differential treatment is often reserved to the leading ladies. We have had several instances in the past where even the most successful heroines have been denied the respect they truly deserve.

When Priyanka Chopra walked out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, it did come as a massive blow to the makers and the Dabangg’s ego. Because the actor boasted about how PC had made 1000 phone calls to his younger sister Arpita Khan to bag a role in his film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman said, “She (Priyanka) called up Arpita 1,000 times, saying ‘I want to work with Salman’, she also called up the director and said – ‘See if you can get me something in this film.”

If Priyanka Chopra was labelled unprofessional for her untimely walkout due to personal/professional commitments, a male superstar like Akshay Kumar will never be held to task even he was to ditch a completed movie’s promotions. Remember Joker? Apparently, Khiladi Kumar who wasn’t happy Shirish Kunder’s movie can walk out of the project, but Priyanka cannot make her move before the film goes on floor because she has committed. And this when the casting for the movie continued even as the film was to go on floors.

Anushka Sharma, while discussing the pay disparity in Bollywood, talked about the unfair treatment meted out to actresses. From reserving the plush suites to the heroes to putting up the actresses in substandard rooms or hotels. Anushka unveiled Bollywood's true face when she said, “If you are asking for something that you deserve, then you are a bitch. People say that 'She has an attitude'. But they need to understand that we are not dumb and stupid. All actresses have their mind and speak their opinion. So, if an actress is suggesting something then how can she be 'difficult'?”

In one of her candid conversations, Sonam Kapoor revealed how she was once fat-shamed by her actor boyfriend who she later dumped. And Radhika Apte lost out on a plum project that went on to become a blockbuster because she gained 4 kilos! Yes, the actress was thrown out despite having two months to prep and get in shape before the movie went on floors. The pressure of “looking good” and staying “desirable” continues to plague the industry.

And yes, who can forget the “trouble maker” of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actress not only took the Hindi film fraternity head on when she stirred up a storm in a Koffee cup and broached the now taboo term “nepotism” on Karan Johar’s show. We bet she will not be invited to those private industry parties, cast in some deserving roles and most definitely never be invited on KJo’s coveted Koffee With Karan after her daring debut.

And you think that the pretty ladies have it easy in the movie business.