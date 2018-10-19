Taramani to Vada Chennai: Andrea impresses in roles of quality and substance

Andrea Jeremiah has been an actress who has acquired a space for herself in Tamil cinema. She neither belongs to the group who are in heavy demand to star opposite the big heroes nor is someone who will drop her image to get into any role in the market. Being extremely choosy, Andrea only picks the characters that hold weight on screen and have something solid to do.

Actress Andrea Jeremiah in Taramani Movie Images

This is evident from the recent films that she has added to her filmography. Her character, Althea Johnson in director Ram’s Taramani, is highly talked about for the portrayal of an urban lady who drinks, smokes, swears and has an upper-class lifestyle. Not many heroines would dare to play such a character as they would think about it having an effect on how people look at them in the society. But this lady didn’t care.

Take the examples of Thupparivaalan and the Vishwaroopam duology. In the former, Andrea essayed the role of Vinay’s right hand, helping him in planning his murders. In Vishwaroopam, she got to play Kamal’s assistant and even gave a shot at situational comics. These are spaces in Kollywood that rarely come alive, and we should be glad about actresses willing to take it up, even though it may not go right always. In between, she had a decent outing in Siddharth’s Aval.

Vetrimaaran picking Andrea for the role of Chandra in Vada Chennai was quite a surprise. It required a strong, out-of-the-box performance, and the actress despite slight dubbing hurdles, came out with a good show. It is yet another feather on her cap, going into the list of well-written and enacted female roles in Kollywood.

More power to you, Andrea. Looking forward to what you’ve got in store come the sequels of Vada Chennai!