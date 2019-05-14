In Com Staff June 21 2019, 5.53 pm June 21 2019, 5.53 pm

Mandy Takhar has signed quite a few movies for this year. Two of her movies, Lukan Michi and Band Vaaje (earlier Kuriye Lahore Diye ) have already released and she has quite a few lined up. The actress has also been working on the post-production of her movie Saak.

But an insider revealed about another project that the actress has signed. Sources revealed that she has signed another movie with her Saak co-star Joban Preet Singh. Upcoming Punjabi movie named Kikli would release under the banner Minhas Films.

The source also confirmed that the movie would be helmed by young director Taranvir Jagpal, who earlier gave us Rabb Da Radio, Daana Paani and is currently working on Moosewala’s movie Yes! I am a student. Revealing few insights, the insider claimed that the makers are trying to rope in Dil Diyaan Gallan actress Wamiqa Gabbi for the same project. The actress isn’t signed yet but soon she would be on board

Minhas Films is the same production house which would be giving us Saak starring Mandy and Joban Preet. Talking about Wamiqa and Mandy, it would be quite interesting to watch the chemistry of two best friends on screen. Wamiqa and Mandy became friends on the movie sets of Amit Prasher’s Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 and after 6 years they would be sharing screen again. Actor Joban, who is all set for his movie Saak, would soon be seen in Kavi Raz’s Sarabha, Cry for freedom. Last seen in Kande, this actor seems to have signed one movie after another. We are quite inquisitive to see how he performs as a lead in his upcoming films.