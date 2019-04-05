Tarsem Jassar chosen as the district icon for Fatehgarh Sahib under sveep!

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 3.27 pm April 05 2019, 3.27 pm

Punjabi lyricist turned singer-actor Tarsem Jassar is the new District Icon for Fatehgarh Sahib under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. Jassar got entrusted with the responsibility on Wednesday.

While handing over the letter to Tarsem Jassar regarding the District Icon, Jaspreet Singh, Additional District Electoral Officer-Cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner said that Jassar is a famous personality known for his writing, singing and acting all over the world. He also has a large number of followers on social media with which he can play an important role of motivating people to register themselves as voters to cast their vote during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing his gratitude about the responsibility, Jassar promised that he would work with full dedication and devotion to strengthen democracy by motivating people to step forward for registration as voters and also to exercise their right to vote.

(Pic Courtesy: GhaintPunjab)