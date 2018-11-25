Taxiwaala success meet : Vijay Devarakonda's fiery speech wins hearts!

The Vijay Devarakonda starrer Taxiwaala, directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by SKN, has overcome all odds and pre-release obstacles posed by piracy issues. The film has gone on to become a massive blockbuster. Made on a meagre budget, the film has already grossed more than 30 CR worldwide after its first 6 days. The film looks set to have a very good second weekend too, as this week’s new Telugu releases have been rejected outright by the audience. Taxiwaala is already a double blockbuster in trade parlance and may also become a triple blockbuster (final total theatrical share being 3 times the total theatrical rights) in the long run.

The Taxiwaala team had a grand success meet at the Bhimavaram Vishnu College on Friday night. Vijay was his typical ‘rowdy swag’ and stylish self. He sounded thrilled to be back with a hit after the disappointing NOTA and warned the pirates in a lighthearted manner to not mess with them.

Vijay thanked all the big heroes like Suriya, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Dulquer Salmaan, who tweeted before the release of Taxiwaala, urging their followers to avoid the pirated online copy and support the film in theatres when it releases.