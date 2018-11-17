Taxiwaala: When Vijay Deverakonda took the driver's seat for real!

Things have not been going well in Vijay Deverakonda’s camp of late. The Tollywood heartthrob faced failure with his Tamil debut NOTA flunking at the box office, and his next release Taxiwaala which hits the screens today was struck by the piracy plague even before the release. The entire 2 hour cut of the film was out on famous piracy sites with repetitive efforts from the team to pull it down going in vain.

A disturbed Vijay Deverakonda still came up to promote the film in his own way through the #VijayBeMyTaxiwaala campaign, where he turned into a real taxi driver going on duty from 10 am to 7 pm. Vijay picked up, took care of and dropped ten customers through the day, taking pictures and sharing life experiences with them. This public-friendly promotional move has put a smile on the face of the team members as they see through the release of the film today.

This 17th More Power to all of u at #Taxiwaala... Go do what u do best Vijay.. Setting the Box Office on Fire 😃👍🤘 https://t.co/VsceNQk2Cs — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 15, 2018

A lot of support has come in from the industry for the film, which has suffered from one of the biggest villains of the industry. Actor Allu Arjun came forward and attended the pre-release event of the film, showing his support to the team and wishing them a big success despite all the turmoil. Even actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who had picked up an argument with Vijay during the release of NOTA, buried his anger to wish the star on Twitter.