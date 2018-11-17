image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Taxiwaala: When Vijay Deverakonda took the driver's seat for real!

Regional

Taxiwaala: When Vijay Deverakonda took the driver's seat for real!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 17 2018, 2.57 pm
back
EntertainmentNikhil SiddhartharegionalTaxiwaalatollywoodVijay Deverakonda
nextSarkar becomes the highest grossing South Indian film of 2018
ALSO READ

Jawani Janeman: Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewalla comes onboard Saif Ali Khan's next

Dhaka: Chris Hemsworth finds a partner in Stranger Things fame David Harbour

Dhaka: Chris Hemsworth receives the best farewell as he wraps shooting in India