Taxiwaala’s online leak has left the team sobbing, will it affect collections?

Piracy is one of the biggest threats to the Indian film industry. While good content-oriented films have always won over the hurdle making it big at the box office, it does hurt a lot when an entire film is leaked online before the release. Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming release Taxiwaala came onto pirated sites entirely before it hit the screens on Saturday. The film was spotted across many illegal online streaming networks, with the team failing to pull it down despite repeated efforts.

In a pre-release press meet of the film, actor Vijay Deverakonda pleaded the audience to watch the film in theatres. “Whatever people say, Taxiwaala is a good film. It may not break big records at the box office, but I can guarantee that it will entertain you. Behind the entertainment, there are a lot of efforts which have gone in to make the film. We decided not to talk about piracy much, because the more we speak about it, the more people will go on and find the film in those links,” he said.

The film’s cinematographer Sujith Sarang and director Rahul Sankrityan too, have come out with emotional posts on their Facebook pages, explaining their worrying situation.

Despite the negative vibes due to this, trade sources indicate that the film still carries a good buzz which will reflect in the advance bookings. Let's see!