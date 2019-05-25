TDP will disappear if NTR doesn’t step in: Kodali Nani unleashes strong comments

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 2.38 pm May 25 2019, 2.38 pm

In the results that came out on Thursday, it was seen that YSRCP’s MLA candidate of Gudiwada in Kodali Nani had secured a thrashing victory over TDP’s Devineni Avinash. His win has been the talk of the town in Andhra Pradesh, but what has hit the headlines, even more, are his comments on Jr NTR entering politics. In a press interaction, Nani stressed on NTR entering the political scene very soon, without which the entire party would disappear from the scene within a span of 2 years.

“BJP is trying to establish its presence all over India. As our party has now come into power, BJP will try to fit into the space of the opposition in the state as its next target is Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu reduced TDP’s power to just 23 seats. If you wait for the next two years, the entire party might disappear. If Jr NTR or any other members of the family do not take up the party into their hands, they will have to put up a sorry face later on,” said Nani. His comments took everybody by surprise, as he came out strongly against the opposition after his big win.

It is worth mentioning here that Jr. NTR is Nani’s close friend for a period of 15 years, and the latter had even produced the star’s 2004 film in Samba. “NTR might be concentrating on his film career as it is going very well. He may be looking at entering the political scene only a few years down the lane. But it is time that he takes a decision now, or else TDP will be wiped out in the hands of Naidu or his son Lokesh,” added Nani.

NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the mega biggie that is getting ready for a release in July 2020. Apart from NTR, the film stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and is based on the freedom struggle in India’s pre-independence era.