Team RC12 smash postponement rumours, first look round the corner!

As we had reported earlier, the team of Ram Charan’s next with Boyapati Srinu have been facing quite a few issues with regards to their shoot. After their cinematographer suddenly walked out of the project, the team had trouble finalizing an actress for a special dance number in the film. However, these little hurdles won’t be affecting the release date of the film, contrary to some reports over the past few days. The film will hit the screens as announced before, for the Sankranthi festival in January 2019.

Contrary to some rumors which are being circulated, #RC12 is on schedule to release for Sankranthi 2019. We will announce the first look details very soon. — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) October 31, 2018

The total talkie portions of RC12 (tentative title) would be completed by the 10th of November. After that, only two songs would be left in the balance, which would be wrapped up by the end of the month. Simultaneously, the dubbing process for the film will also begin on the 9th of November. The supporting artists will start work first and will be joined by Ram Charan a little later.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the first look poster of the film which has been delayed long enough. The team has already finalized three designs and are now in the process of selecting the first one to go up. If all is well, we can expect it by the mid-November!