image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Team RC12 smash postponement rumours, first look round the corner!

Regional

Team RC12 smash postponement rumours, first look round the corner!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 31 2018, 11.20 pm
back
Boyapati SrinuEntertainmentRam CharanRC12regional
nextAdangamaru Trailer: Jayam Ravi plays a cop-vigilante in this action thriller!
ALSO READ

Ram Charan and Boyapati Srinu's next in a lot of trouble!

A subtle, poetic title for Ramcharan's next?

Ramcharan and Boyapati’s silence disappoints fans