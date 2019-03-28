image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Team Super Deluxe launches novel graffiti promotions in Tamil cinema

Regional

Team Super Deluxe launches novel graffiti promotions in Tamil cinema

Team of Super Deluxe has come up with a creative way to promote their film.

back
Gopi PrasannaSathyam CinemasSuper Deluxe
nextJustalkin Episode 38: Movies that work up your appetite to more than just popcorn

within