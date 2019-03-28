Team Super Deluxe launches novel graffiti promotions in Tamil cinema

Lmk March 28 2019, 10.16 am March 28 2019, 10.16 am

Graffiti, which is a controversial form of wall art, has been used by the makers of Super Deluxe as a part of their pre-release promotions, as the film gears up for its release this Friday, March 29th. This past weekend, for the very first time, graffiti went up on a wall at the popular Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai. This is also perhaps the first time that graffiti is being used for the promotions of a Tamil film. Gopi Prasanna, the Publicity Designer of Super Deluxe shares his take on this graffiti experience.

“I am not a trained graffiti artist. Eight years ago, during a photoshoot for a movie, I saw this tin of paint and wanted to try it out. The art assistant of that project said that it's not possible to create a nice work of graffiti without prior experience. I decided to give it a shot anyway and just went with the flow. I created a symmetrical face, which I am really proud of, and the work can be seen on my Twitter DP."

Gopi carries on with more details about this initiative and also the promotional campaign of Super Deluxe in general.

“For Super Deluxe we wanted to hire an experienced graffiti artist. We shortlisted many artists from all over India. But it didn't turn out the way we wanted, due to a variety of reasons. With no time left to explore further, I ended up working on the piece myself. This is my first professional graffiti artwork. Super Deluxe is a thoughtful and intense movie, with many layers to it. Each time that you watch the movie, you’ll see something new emerging in front of your senses. Hence I wanted to create publicity materials that are nuanced, daring and reflective of the pensive quality of the movie.

The publicity posters of Super Deluxe started with hand drawings. These hand drawings were then layered with several other details such as the lead actors’ photos. There is a raw, organic quality to these posters, which we wanted to extend to our outdoor publicity campaigns as well. Graffiti as an art form is unapologetically bold, which is what I feel about Super Deluxe as well”, concludes Gopi.