Team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy pick their overseas destination!

The expectations for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have just shot up, thanks to the fantastic teaser that came out a few days ago. Amit Trivedi’s background score for the film has been widely appreciated and the teaser has piqued the curiosity of audiences and is climbing up the ladder on YouTube in terms of views.

For the next leg of the shoot, the team will be flying to the grasslands of Georgia. According to a source from the unit, “After completing the ongoing schedule in Hyderabad, we will be moving to Georgia to can some important action sequences. Most of the location hunts have been already done well in advance, and a team of close to 100 people will be simultaneously working there to ensure smooth progress.”

At a recent media meet in Hyderabad, actor-producer Ramcharan has said that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is definitely one of the biggest films in Telugu cinema, and that he has not fixed any budget for the film since it is his dad’s dream project. “We are ready to invest whatever the film demands. Once, my dad told me that I have already sported the warrior costume in Magadheera, but he having completed more than 150 films was yet to get the opportunity. On that day, I decided that I would produce such a film to fulfil his wish,” he said.