TEASER: Dulquer Salmaan makes a leaping comeback into Mollywood with Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 4.03 pm March 31 2019, 4.03 pm

Dulquer Salmaan is back with a bang! It has been a while since the Solo star wowed his audiences with his acting chops on-screen because he has been busy with his several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi projects. Now, all the fans missing him are set for a real treat as he is back with Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha. The teaser of this film, directed by BC Noufal, released yesterday and we see Dulquer in a local boy avatar. With his colourful shirt and black mundu, DQ looks like a powerhouse of entertainment in this film.

The teaser starts with Salim Kumar complaining to Vishnu Unnikrishnan that there was no local to even sing for events and lo! Dulquer comes to the rescue. Emerging out of the crowd like a local messiah, seems like Dulquer will be seen in a massy boy image for this love story. Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha also stars Soubin Shahir who was recently seen in the hit film Kumbalangi Nights. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in this film where music has been given by Nadirsha

Dulquer, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo, has two upcoming films other than Yamandan - Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal in Tamil and The Zoya Factor in Hindi, in which he's co-starring with Sonam Kapoor. Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha, produced by Anto Joseph and C R Salim, has been written by Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. This will be a crucial film for Dulquer as he is making a comeback in Mollywood after almost a year! Let’s see how this movie fares at the box office.