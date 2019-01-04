Teaser Talk: Akhil Akkineni is the perfect playboy in Mr Majnu

The teaser of Mr Majnu was launched on Wednesday evening to good response from the audience. Young lead hero Akhil Akkineni is at his dashing best, enacting a playboy who has his ways with the opposite sex. The teaser also delivers glossy visuals in foreign locales. The new-age dialogues are sure to resonate with the youth; the ‘human touch’ line in the teaser has instantly caught on. After Akhil and Hello, Mr Majnu is the 24-year-old actor’s 3rd film as the lead hero and he radiates a lot of charm.

The 'Tholi Prema' duo of director Venky Atluri and composer Thaman makes sure that we'll be getting enjoyable music this time around too. Cinematographer George Williams knows all the tricks to keep the visuals pleasing and aesthetic; he proves it yet again with Mr Majnu. Heroine Nidhhi Agerwal has the attractive looks and makes a nice pair with Akhil.

Akhil also gets to flaunt his chiseled body, replete with enviable 8-pack abs. His stunt prowess is stunning too. We'll know more on January 25th when the film releases. For now, the teaser leaves a good impression. Looks like we are in for a feelgood romance drama with the charming Akhil going all out in his efforts to woo the audience.