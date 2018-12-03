Teaser Talk : STR's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven covers all the bases as a mass masala entertainer

The teaser of STR’s upcoming Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven was launched on Saturday morning. The film is directed by Sundar C and produced by Lyca Productions. The film is the official remake of the Pawan Kalyan blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi.

The teaser hints at a trademark Sundar C film heavy on comedy, glamour and family elements. STR’s character is described as a badass with a broken heart which sort of applies to his real-life persona too. The star looks stylish, energetic and handsome, but is on the heavy side. His costumes, grooming and accessories are sure to impress his large fan base.

The heroines Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa are there for the romance, glamour factor and songs. There are many famous comedians in the cast such as Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Motta Rajendran (sporting a funny wig) and VTV Ganesh to name a few. Actors like Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan and Nasser seem to be there for the drama and family sentiments. Sundar C has covered all the bases and proves again that he is an expert at packaging a mainstream mass masala film.

Hiphop Tamizha’s songs are peppy as usual. Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven will be an early 2019 release and looks promising as a possible boxoffice Hit.