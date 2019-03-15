Teddy: Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa to be seen together in this Shakthi Sounder Rajan directorial

One of the most anticipated movies this year is definitely Arya’s Teddy. Director Shakthi Sounder Rajan who loves to experiment with genres, is most remembered for his sci-fi flicks such as Mirudhan and Tik Tik Tik. Teddy was announced on the Arya’s wedding day and the director’s birthday. Earlier reports had stated that Yogi Babu will be playing an important role in the film. Now, our sources tell us that Arya’s wife Sayyeshaa is all set to be seen as the leading lady in this flick!

Our source close to the production house Studio Green said, “Teddy, which is going to be a family entertainer film will have newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa as the lead pair. The shoot is all set to begin in May.” This is Arya’s third film with the production house and it is being said that he had previously signed a three film deal with them which had Ghajinikanth and Mahamuni in the contract. Interestingly, Sayyeshaa and Arya were a pair in Ghajinikanth.

The shooting will take place in Chennai and in some parts of Europe. The rest of the cast for the film will be finalised soon. Music will be by D Imman. Meanwhile, Arya has wrapped up the shoot of Kaappaan where he plays the role of Mohanlal’s son. This film also has Sayyeshaa as the female lead. The couple got married in Hyderabad in a beauty fairy-tale like ceremony. The couple hosted a reception in Chennai on Thursday. Arya is expected to come to Chennai soon to finish off his portions for his next film Mahamuni.