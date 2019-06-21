In Com Staff June 21 2019, 4.27 pm June 21 2019, 4.27 pm

Television actress Vani Bhojan was announced to make her film debut through N4 to be directed by Lokesh. But now we hear that she has opted out of the project and in her place comes another TV actress called Sharanya Turadi. Vani Bhojan has in fact given out a video in her social media page that she will not be doing N4 due to date issues but did not disclose who is replacing her. She also wished the best for the actress who would be replacing. However, director Lokesh had revealed the name of the actress and also the background of why Vani Bhojan left N4.

About the replacement, Lokesh was quoted as saying, “N4 is an independent project and there are budgetary constraints as a result of which the film was getting delayed. Therefore, when we settle all those things and begin, Vani Bhojan has other commitments. I need to complete this film within a time frame. Therefore we approached Sharanya Turadi. Someone had forwarded her Insta profile to me when I was looking for an actress to replace Vani Bhojan. I really liked her looks and when we approached her she clearly mentioned that she was looking for an uncommerical film which really worked for us. Despite being busy in Tamil and Telugu TV serials, she has accommodated us. This role needs a lot of training in the language and Sharanya is much willing to learn. I am glad I found the right person”.