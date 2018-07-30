Telugu actress Annapurna's daughter found dead at her Hyderabad home

On Saturday, Telugu actress Annapurna's daughter Keerthi hung herself to death at their Hyderabad residence. Her dead body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital for the purpose of post-mortem.

"Keerthi who is around 35 years old has committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence," KS Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Banjara Hills confirmed the news, reports NDTV.

A case under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed and the police are running further investigations.

Keerthi, the adopted daughter of Annapurna, was married to Venkata Sai Krishna, an FCI employee for a few years now, and had a child too. She allegedly committed suicide due to her ill health.

“Keerthi was depressed over her health condition. Her mother Annapurna and husband Venkata Sai Krishna spent a good amount of money over her treatment. However, there were no signs of recovery. She had come to the city a few days ago,’’ said K Uday, sub-inspector of Banjara Hills police station.