Telugu and Hindi remake rights of Rishab Shetty's Bell Bottom sold!

Bell Bottom, the Kannada movie which released recently, is fast nearing its 50th day at the theatres. This movie, starring Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya in the lead, has gotten a very good reach amongst the public and is being heartily welcomed by the family audiences. This family comedy entertainer, directed by Jayatheertha, is based on a story written by TK Dayanand. We now have information that the Telugu and Hindi remake rights of Bell Bottom have been sold and that the movie will be made in these languages soon.

Talking about this, a Sandalwood analyst states, "KN Enterprises have purchased the remake rights of Bell Bottom for both Hindi and Telugu. This movie will have a good reach in whatever language it is made in!" One of the biggest advantages of Bell Bottom was the innovative way in which the movie was promoted. The way the posters and trailers were released, created some increased levels of anticipation in audiences and helped in making the movie get a better reach. Bell Bottom became the first movie ever to have an audio trailer released for it.

It would definitely be interesting to see which stars are chosen to star in the respective remakes of Bell Bottom, as the movie is a one-of-its-kind quirky comedy thriller, which also has a family appeal. This movie revolves around the exploits of a young man - Detective Diwakar, who aims to become a famous detective like his favourite heroes from cinemas. Bell Bottom is set in the 1980's and is produced by Santhosh Kumar KC under the Golden Horse Cinema banner with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Achyuth Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat, Pramod Shetty and Sujay Shastry are all a part of the supporting cast. Stay tuned for further updates...