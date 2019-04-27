Telugu film producer Anil Kumar Koneru passes away! Nani's emotional statement!

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 7.13 pm April 27 2019, 7.13 pm

Noted Telugu film producer Anil Kumar Koneru breathed his last yesterday, the 26th April in Hyderabad. Anil was suffering from cancer for a while and he died in Star Hospital, Hyderabad. His demise has shocked the industry and movie buffs a lot and condolence messages have been flowing in continuously. Anil Kumar was the one who bankrolled Radha Gopalam in 2005 which starred Srikanth and Sneha. The film was a blockbuster hit. He had made many other notable films too.

Actor Nani took to his social media handle to pay his condolences. The actor remembered Anil Kumar as his first producer who signed his first pay cheque when he was an assistant director. Nani called him also as his mentor. Harish Shankar, Gabbar Singh director mentioned that Anil Kumar was the one who encouraged him to reach greater heights in the industry and that he was very very saddened by the producer’s untimely demise. Writer Gopi Mohan was upset by the producer’s demise that he stated that Anil Kumar was the best human being that he had come to know from actor Sunil.

I received my first salary as an assistant director with his signature..my first producer, my mentor and family. You will be missed. Rest in peace.#AnilKumarKoneru pic.twitter.com/MnmwfLyncX — Nani (@NameisNani) April 26, 2019

Anil Kumar had also funded another popular film Allari Bollodu which had Nithin and Trisha as the leads. The film was directed by Raghavendra Rao and was released in the year 2005. Later it was remade in Hindi as Mawali: Ek Playboy in 2009. The film was an average grosser. Other important people from Tollywood have also been sharing their grief over the demise of Anil Kumar Koneru. In.com passes its condolences to the bereaved family and prays for the departed soul to rest in peace.