Telugu remake of 2 States: Director Venkat Reddy files case against producer Satyanarayana, here's why!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 9.37 pm May 27 2019, 9.37 pm

Last year we got to know that Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani is going to make her big debut with Adivi Sesh in the Telugu remake of the Hindi film 2 States. The film was launched in a grand manner last year but now it is being heard that the film has been shelved after shooting almost 70% of it! Several reports have stated that the shooting was stalled because of creative differences between the director and the producer. The makers had initially said that the film suffered a setback because of Visa obtainment but then the director said otherwise. Now, according to the latest update, the director Venkat Reddy Kuncham, has filed a case against producer MLV Satyanarayana aka Sattibabu.

According to a report in a leading media, the director said that the producer had asked him to make some big changes in the film but he was not ready to do them. The report also says that the director alleged that Satyanarayana is spreading negative propaganda against him on social media platforms, some newspapers and further alleged that the producer is trying to "remove" him from the film. Reportedly, Venkat has the ‘sole’ right to direct the film as per an agreement. The report also states that Venkat has said legal action will be taken if any other director is appointed to finish off the remaining 30% of the shoot.

The report states that the director has mentioned the case is in the civil court and the next hearing is on 30th May 2019. The producer of the film has not responded to this yet. None of the lead actors has also commented on this alleged feud. From what it looks like, Shivani will have to wait a bit longer to make her debut.