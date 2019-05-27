  3. Regional
Telugu remake of 2 States: Director Venkat Reddy files case against producer Satyanarayana, here's why!

Regional

Telugu remake of 2 States: Director Venkat Reddy files case against producer Satyanarayana, here's why!

The hearing is on 30th May 2019 at the civil court.

back
2 StatesSatyanarayanateluguTrending In SouthVenkat Reddy
nextThalapathy 63, Thala 60, SK15: Equal representation in Indian Cinema still a dystopian dream?

within