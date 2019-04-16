Telugu remake of 96 to kick start at this overseas locale!

Siddarthsrinivas April 16 2019, 2.37 pm April 16 2019, 2.37 pm

After loads of confusions, trials, and arguments, the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster 96 is all set to go on floors from the final week of April. Sharwanand will be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s slot, while Samantha will be seen playing Trisha’s role. While it was first decided that DJ director Harish Shankar would be handling the film, the team will start off with Prem Kumar himself in charge of the directorial duties.

A little birdie from the camp tells us, “The shoot for 96 is set to begin soon, and the team will start off by filming a song in Kenya. As Sharwanand plays a nature photographer in the film, we will need a lot of shots in scenic locales for the introductory sequence. We have plans to film some never-seen-before sequences with real animals in Kenya, and will be departing to the country soon.”

Samantha will be joining the sets of the film by the month of May, to shoot for her portions. According to sources, the team plans to complete the entire shoot in three months and release the film for the Dussehra season. If things do fall into place, it will make 2019 an extra special year for Samantha, who is already swimming in the success of her Telugu blockbuster Majili, apart from receiving terrific praise for her role in Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s hyperlink thriller Super Deluxe. Govind Vasantha, who will be making his Telugu debut with this film, has already started work on the music for the film.