Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Ratsasan goes on floors

Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Ratsasan goes on floors

The Telugu remake of Ratsasan has been titled Rakshasudu and has Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameshwaran in the lead roles.

