Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Ratsasan goes on floors

Lmk April 06 2019, 7.52 pm April 06 2019, 7.52 pm

To mark the occasion of Ugadi, the team behind the Telugu remake of the cult Tamil thriller blockbuster Ratsasan, released their first look poster along with an Eid 2019 release announcement. The Telugu remake has been titled Rakshasudu and has Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameshwaran in the lead roles. The poster makes it clear that it’s going to be a faithful remake of director Ramkumar’s Ratsasan, a film which was about a deadly psychopath serial killer who targets young school going girls. The identity of the killer was a huge suspense element and the ‘reveal’ just stunned viewers. Ratsasan and the character Christopher will always remain a true-blue audience favorite!

Anupama takes on Amala Paul’s role as a teacher who also has to take care of a young girl child with a speech - hearing disability. Rakshasudu is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Abhishek Pictures will be releasing the film all over the world.

Remakes can prove to be extremely tricky more so when it’s a classic that we are talking about. We hope that the Telugu makers do justice to the original which had a phenomenal run in TN grossing about 20 CR in the state; it ran steadily for many weeks at a stretch. The film was a huge step-up for hero Vishnu Vishal. At a time when Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas also badly needs a hit, Rakshasudu may prove to be just that for him. His immediate next release would be Sita, in which Kajal Aggarwal is the lead heroine.