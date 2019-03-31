Telugu stars Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna announce their next film Bheeshma with the first look

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 10.30 am March 31 2019, 10.30 am

Telugu actor Nithin is known for his films such as Jayam, Dil, Sri Anjaneyam and Sye. In fact, his debut film Jayam in 2002 is touted to be one of the highest grossers in the industry and the actor also won many awards for the film. But later on, his career nosedived with many of his films recording failure at the box office. However, the actor sprung back to action with Ishq in 2012, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde in 2013 and Trivikram’s A Aa in 2016 which put the actor back in the radar.

Fondly called by his fans as Youth Star, Nithin celebrates his birthday on Saturday, the 30th March and as a celebration of this important day, the logo of his new film titled Bheeshma got unveiled. Coming with a tagline, ‘Single Forever’, the film is produced by Vamsi for Sithara Entertainment and directed by Venky Kudumula of Chalo fame. Geetha Govindam sensation Rashmika Mandanna will be the romantic interest for Nithin in Bheeshma. The film is all set to go into action mode soon.

Here we go- Ladies and gentleman. Boys and girls- and the Children of all ages- ‘Single forever’ says the BHEESHMA boys..😂 @actor_nithiin ‘sir’😋 @VenkyKudumula ‘sir’😈 Naga Vamsi sir 😁Sithara Entertainment’s♥️ so cant wait to start shooting for the film.. fast..fast.. 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/4FLVQkl2Yw — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 29, 2019

Bheeshma is said to be a romantic entertainer with a focus on humour. Heroine Rashmika revealed the first look with her tweet and added that she can't wait to start shooting for this fun-filled venture. The tweet of Rashmika certainly conveys the light mood of the film especially when she addresses as boys, girls and children of all ages. Hero Nithin was quick to respond with a reply tweet in which he thanked Rashmika and the team of Bheeshma for the first look release.