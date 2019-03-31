image
Telugu stars Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna announce their next film Bheeshma with the first look

Coming with a tagline, ‘Single Forever’, Bheeshma is produced by Vamsi for Sithara Entertainment and directed by Venky Kudumula of Chalo fame.

