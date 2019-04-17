Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi and Anusha killed in tragic car accident

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 7.39 pm April 17 2019, 7.39 pm

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two Telugu television actresses were killed in a car accident in Telangana's Vikarabad district. According to reports, the two actresses were identified as Bhargavi and Anusha Reddy. While Bhargavi was 20 years old, Anusha was 21. Reports state that the two were returning to Hyderabad after completing shooting of a serial. The car’s driver Chakri and another person Vinay Kumar travelling in the same vehicle were injured. Police have said that the accident was caused when the driver tried to avert collision with a truck.

Reports have been stating that a truck was coming from the opposite direction and the driver tried to avoid a collision when it hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda in the early hours of the day. Bhargavi died on the spot and Anusha succumbed to her injuries while she was being taken to a hospital. The injured were admitted to government-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. The entire team had gone to Ananthagiri forest for the shooting of their upcoming serial.

Bhargavi used to play the role of the female antagonist’s friend Nandhika in Mutyala Muggu. Meanwhile, Anusha, is an aspirant actress from Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, Telangana. Fans are pouring their heartfelt comments on social media mourning the death of these young actresses. An official word from the makers of the show is yet to be out and the deceased actress’ families are yet to comment on the same. Police is currently investigating the matter. More details on this are awaited.