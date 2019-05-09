Temper remake Ayogya gets a Sarrainodu special now

Lmk May 09 2019, 8.14 pm May 09 2019, 8.14 pm

Ayogya is gearing up for a big release tomorrow all over TN. Vishal plays an eccentric cop with negative shades in this Venkat Mohan directorial, which is the official remake of NTR’s hit Temper. The film has Raashi Khanna as the heroine with Parthiban and KS Ravikumar in other important roles. Ayogya will be released in TN by Screen Scene and the theatrical rights in the state are valued at 12 crores.

On the eve of the film’s release, a song video titled Vera Level-u has been released. The song is the reboot/re-creation of the mega chartbuster Blockbuster song from Sarrainodu. Allu Arjun sizzled with his dance moves in Blockbuster, along with Anjali in a special appearance, and the song went a long way in helping the film become a big success at the box office. In fact, Blockbuster is popular all over the country and not just among the Telugu audience.

Silambattam actress Sana Khan is seen in Vera Level-u along with Vishal and it’s a typical ‘item song’ shot in a grand, glossy set. Thaman (he was the composer for Sarrainodu) has been roped in by the makers of Ayogya especially for this song, while Sam CS is the music director otherwise. There is no point comparing the dance moves of Vishal with that of Allu Arjun as the latter is a supremely gifted dancer; Vishal does try his best though.

The trade buzz on Ayogya is positive and there are murmurs that the film will have a tragic ending for the hero, contrary to what we saw in Temper and the Hindi remake Simmba. We’ll wait and watch tomorrow!