TFPC Controversy: Vishal detained by Chennai police; vows to fight back

The last 30 hours have caused a huge headache for TFPC president Vishal and his side, who have been under the hammer from a newly formed group of council members targeting the actor for his period of no activity. On Wednesday, some of the members of the TFPC locked up the office protesting against Vishal and his supporters. When Vishal reached the office and tried to break open the lock, he got into an argument with the police force and was ultimately detained by them.

Vishal told the reporters that the locking of the office was an illegal act, and that he would come back in full force for the well-being of the producers’ council. The faction of TFPC was a group created within the council, who had got together after they all had similar wants and needs from the club. The producers, who had a list of many questions, had asked Vishal for re-elections, failure to live up to his words about the council and the lack of action on piracy. They also said that a large amount of money had gone missing from the office account, and wanted a clear answer for these mishaps.

Police who were mute yesterday wen unauthorised ppl locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested me & my colleague today for no fault of ours,absolutely unbelievable We will fight back,wil do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event & raise funds to help Producers in distress — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 20, 2018

The producers also condemned the move of Vishal deciding to hold an Ilaiyaraaja concert in February on his own, without consulting many important members. Adding fuel to the fire, a group of council members and producers led by actor-writer S. Ve Sekhar are attempting to meet the Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy today to discuss the matter directly.