Thaadi Balaji allowed to meet his daughter Poshika weekly once: Court's latest order

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.04 am April 25 2019, 12.04 am

Thaadi Balaji is a very popular figure in Kollywood, especially among the household audience, thanks to his Bigg Boss stint. Though he was regularly seen in television comedy shows and notable films, his personal life has not been quite positive and it has run into so many controversies. He has not had a good relationship with his wife Nithya for the past few years and it is a publicly known information as videos of their arguments have made rounds on social media. Balaji and Nithya have a daughter, Poshika.

The estranged couple was last seen in the Bigg Boss show. There were slight indications that both of them could reunite after the show, but Nithya made it clear that she cannot spend the rest of her life with him due to her disturbing personal experiences with him. The issue went to the worst extent when both of them filed Police complaints against each other. With this being the scenario, Balaji filed a case in the High Court claiming that his daughter Poshika should be under his care and he would like to have parental custody. The case came to hearing today and the Judge has not completely agreed to Balaji's side.

According to the reports, it is said that the court granted permission for Balaji to see his daughter once in a week. Yes, the Sachien comedian has been allowed to see Poshika once in a week at Nithya's house. The Court stated that the girl should only be with her mother and that would only help in the betterment of the child's upbringing.