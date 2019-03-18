image
Monday, March 18th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thadam composer Arun Raj responds to Mankatha comparison

Regional

Thadam composer Arun Raj responds to Mankatha comparison

LmkLmk   March 18 2019, 5.04 pm
back
Arun RajInayeMagizhMankathaThadamYuvan Shankar Raja
nextAruvi director Arun Prabhu’s next to feature a 90-year-old in the lead!

within