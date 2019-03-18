Thadam composer Arun Raj responds to Mankatha comparison

The handsome success of Thadam has put a promising new composer, Arun Raj on the block. At the pre-release press meet of the film, it was said that director Magizh was instrumental in giving this break to Arun Raj who was otherwise busy with his work in independent music. The producer and hero Arun Vijay also stood by Magizh’s decision which has paid off well now. The background score of the film is being mentioned positively in all the reviews while the melodious love song ‘Inaye’ is a part of the chartbusters list. Being a whodunit mystery thriller, the background score of Thadam had to be top notch and Arun delivered the goods in style. It must be noted that the tried and tested Thaman had scored the music for Magizh’s three prior films and the decision to go for a rookie like Arun was quite gutsy.

One particular recurring background theme in Thadam (like the film’s signature theme track) has a striking resemblance to the extremely popular Mankatha theme composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja back in 2011; many fans and audiences felt this. In a recent chat to a national news daily, Arun Raj denied being inspired or influenced by the Mankatha theme. “Perhaps people are finding it similar because both the themes use the brass section predominantly. But I did not feel bad about the comparison as we are talking about Yuvan sir on the other side. I felt happy about the Mankatha comments”

A very sensible and frank response indeed, by the youngster!