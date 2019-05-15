Thadam fame Tanya Hope signs her next Telugu film with Sundeep Kishan

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 4.11 pm May 15 2019, 4.11 pm

Tanya Hope of Thadam fame has already proved her acting mettle in three south Indian languages. Now, the actress has signed her next Telugu project and reports state that it will be a remake of Tamil hit Indru Netru Naalai. The film will see her opposite Sundeep Kishan and the fresh combination is sure to excite the audience! The actress spoke to a leading daily and confirmed the news too. Reports state that it will be a science fiction movie, produced by CV Kumar under Thirukumaran Entertainment and it will mark the directorial debut of Mohan.

Tanya was reportedly quoted as saying, “I play a rich girl, the daughter of a big industrialist. But then I fall in love with unemployed youth, and while I am embarrassed about this, I hope that he gets his life together so that my father approves of the relationship.” The film is yet to be given a title and reportedly it will go on floors from June 1. The actress had made her Telugu debut with Appatlo Okadundevadu in 2016. She is surely trying to gain a stronger foothold in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries. Indru Netru Naalai is a 2015 science-fiction film, that revolves around two youngsters and a time machine, was produced by CV Kumar under Thirukumaran Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her next film, titled Amar. She also has another film titled Khaki where she has been paired up opposite to Chiranjeevi Sarja.