Thadam one of the top 4 grossers in Tamil Nadu this year

The Arun Vijay starrer Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is continuing its dream run at the TN box office. The film continues to hold on to a very good number of screens and shows in its 3rd week too. The new releases haven’t seen much of a response and Thadam shall continue its great run. The film has grossed about Rs 16.3 crore in TN after 2 weeks, with the Chennai city gross being Rs 2.73 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 3 crore gross mark in Chennai by this weekend. It looks like Thadam would eventually breach the Rs 20 crore gross mark in the state, with not much competition till the March 28/29 weekend. That would be a phenomenal achievement for the film if and when it happens.

Thadam is now the 4th highest grosser in TN this year after Viswasam, Petta and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2; LKG completes the Top 5. By the end of its 3rd week, Thadam would be pushing its way into the Top 3.

Thadam is also in the news for a possible Telugu remake due to its handsome box office success and critical acclaim. After many years of waiting, it is the first box office success for the film’s highly talented director Magizh Thirumeni, who is touted to direct a Kannada film next. Or is there a change in his plans now, after this resounding success?