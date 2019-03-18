Thadam star Arun Vijay has completed shooting for Prabhas' Saaho

Arun Vijay is basking in the success of his recent release Thadam, a film that has completed 17 successful days at the theatres and is having a fine third week too. It is one of the 5 hits of the year so far for Kollywood, and looks good to carry on its run for a few more weeks to come. The hunky and handsome actor is also a part of Prabhas’ upcoming action magnum opus Saaho, in which he is cast in a pivotal role.

Speaking to us before the release of Thadam, Arun had said that he had just a day’s shoot left in Saaho. He has now completed his work in Saaho and the team had a nice send-off party for him. Arun tweeted to confirm the same, along with nice pictures from a little cake cutting ceremony. Director Sujeeth and DoP Madhie are also spotted in this cake cutting party along with Arun.

Apart from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Arun Vijay, Saaho also has other established actors in its cast list such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi. Arun Vijay is much impressed with the way young Sujeeth has handled such big names in just his 2nd film as a director. Arun had also said that Prabhas is a gem of a human being and a very dedicated actor who won’t give up until the perfect shot.

In his tweet, Arun has also stated that Saaho would hit the screens on August 15th as an Independence Day special.