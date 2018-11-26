image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thala 59: Leading Bollywood director confirms Pink remake

Regional

Thala 59: Leading Bollywood director confirms Pink remake

LmkLmk   November 26 2018, 8.16 am
back
EntertainmentregionalTaapsee PannuThala Ajith
nextKanaa trailer talk: An inspiring sports drama is on the way
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Akshay Kumar dodges questions on Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dressed as Obelix and Getafix for little Azad will make anyone happy!

Ariana Grande accused of 'milking' Mac Miller, hits back with full power