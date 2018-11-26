Thala 59: Leading Bollywood director confirms Pink remake

For quite some time now, it has been rumoured that Thala Ajith would be taking up the Tamil remake of the much talked about Amitabh Bachchan - Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink (2016) as his 59th film. It was also said that H. Vinoth of Theeran fame would be directing the film and Boney Kapoor would be producing the film.

Now, this Pink Tamil remake news has been confirmed by Shoojit Sircar while he was speaking to the media at the ongoing IFFI in Goa. Shoojit Sircar was the creative producer and co-writer of Pink, and he said that the Tamil version would be different from the Hindi original. He also said that the makers of the Tamil version would be showing their version to him once it’s done.

Set work for the film will begin in Chennai soon and the shooting is expected to commence in the 3rd week of December. The film will be released in the 2nd half of 2019. Ajith is said to be paid a bomb for this film by producer Boney Kapoor. Ajith will obviously be playing the lawyer role made memorable by Amitabh in the original. Details of the other cast and crew members would be announced in the coming days.

After 2018 without any releases, Thala would be having 2 releases next year - Viswasam for Pongal and this Pink remake later in the year. His fans are already excited.