Ajith is currently awaiting the release of his film Nerkonda Paarvai, which is being directed by H. Vinoth. While the release date of this film is almost near, the makers have been releasing songs to keep the anticipation levels high. We had earlier reported that Ajith would soon move on to his next, which will also be directed by H. Vinoth. That film, which is being temporarily called Thala 60, will once again be produced by Boney Kapoor. Now, our sources tell us that this film is all set to go on floors from August 25! It looks like Ajith won’t be taking any long break after Nerkonda Paarvai!

Our sources close to the film’s unit told us, “Thala 60 will be launched with an official pooja ceremony on August 25. An announcement can be expected soon enough.” When we spoke to Boney Kapoor about this project, he informed us that this film would be an original one and it will be a thriller. He had also said that it will be an adventurous film with a lot of action! This untitled film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. More details regarding the rest of the cast and crew will be updated in the coming days. Reports also state that it may be a bilingual film, as Boney is interested in doing a Hindi film with Ajith too. Thala 60 will be shot across multiple continents in locations likes South Africa, Budapest, and the Middle East.

Coming back to Nerkonda Paarvai, this film is set to release with a big bang in the coming days. As already known, it is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink. Ajith is reprising the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original and Vidya Balan will also be seen in a pivotal role! Stay tuned…