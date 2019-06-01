In Com Staff June 01 2019, 7.34 pm June 01 2019, 7.34 pm

Ajith fans are currently waiting impatiently for his upcoming project, titled Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit movie Pink. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot and it is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 10th. It is being directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor and co-produced by Zee Studios. Now, it is already being reported that Thala’s next after Nerkonda Paarvai will also be with director Vinoth. This film too will be produced by Boney Kapoor and rumours are abuzz that Thala will be playing the role of a cop in this film. Going with the working title of Thala 60, not much is known about this venture yet. However, we do have some interesting information for you! Our sources have revealed to us that the film will be mostly shot abroad!

Talking to us, our source said, “Thala 60 will be a full on foreign location film. It is going to be shot mostly in foreign countries and discussions are currently on to spot the locations.” Sources have also revealed that apparently the makers of Thala 60 met up with the Vivegam team to discuss about their foreign shoots, as the movie was shot entirely in Bulgaria and its surroundings. Well, it sure will be interesting to see how this new project turns out. Reportedly, the shoot is set to begin in September and it will be an complete action entertainer. Apparently two scripts were narrated to Ajith. One was a political thriller and the other was an action entertainer. Ajith picked the latter. Whether he made a good pick or not, that we will get to know once the film releases.