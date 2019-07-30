In Com Staff July 30 2019, 4.23 pm July 30 2019, 4.23 pm

Producer Boney Kapoor has become a household name in Tamil Nadu. Especially after he got associated with Thala Ajith Kumar for his 59th film Ner Konda Paarvai, which is all set to hit the screens next week on August 8. The film is a Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Pink that discussed the significance of the word NO from women to men. The Tamil version has Ajith Kumar filling the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shraddha Srinath for that of Taapsee Pannu. Boney Kapoor took to his social media page to officially announce about Ajith’s next project which is his sixtieth one.

While extending a huge thank you note to the entire unit of Ner Konda Paarvai which had worked hard to ensure the release of the film on 8th of August, he also announced in the joy that he would be collaborating with the Varalaaru hero for his sixtieth film which would again be directed by H Vinoth. Boney also informed that the film (Ajith 60) would commence with a pooja by the end of August. Although details about this project had started surfacing long ago, an official confirmation had come in only yesterday. This had really upped the excitement levels of all the Ajith fans. Details about other cast and crew are expected to be announced on the pooja day.