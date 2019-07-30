Producer Boney Kapoor has become a household name in Tamil Nadu. Especially after he got associated with Thala Ajith Kumar for his 59th film Ner Konda Paarvai, which is all set to hit the screens next week on August 8. The film is a Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Pink that discussed the significance of the word NO from women to men. The Tamil version has Ajith Kumar filling the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shraddha Srinath for that of Taapsee Pannu. Boney Kapoor took to his social media page to officially announce about Ajith’s next project which is his sixtieth one.
While extending a huge thank you note to the entire unit of Ner Konda Paarvai which had worked hard to ensure the release of the film on 8th of August, he also announced in the joy that he would be collaborating with the Varalaaru hero for his sixtieth film which would again be directed by H Vinoth. Boney also informed that the film (Ajith 60) would commence with a pooja by the end of August. Although details about this project had started surfacing long ago, an official confirmation had come in only yesterday. This had really upped the excitement levels of all the Ajith fans. Details about other cast and crew are expected to be announced on the pooja day.
The theme of this film is yet to be known. Talks from the Kollywood corridor suggested that Vinoth had narrated few one-liners to Ajith but eventually he had to work on the remake of a film for Ajith's 59th which is Ner Konda Paarvai. But this time around, for Ajith 60, it will be an original script that the actor would be working on. Meanwhile, the industry is getting all geared up to watch Ner Konda Paarvai and apparently Gemini Film Circuit had bought the TN theatrical rights of the film. Promotions are in full swing and the film is expected to take the box office by storm.Read More